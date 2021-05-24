Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Exonode Landing Page

Exonode Landing Page ai gradient minimal ui ux illustration landing
Hi everyone! Today I'm proud to share this Landing Page design that I've taken part in. Exonode helps reducing costs of product returns while enabling many possible benefits to consumers.
The process involved an active collaboration with the team of manager and developers, which helped us on getting the best information architecture and visual elements. The illustration in "The Exonode Engine" section was particularly challenging, but we think it works on representing the complex engines of the product in an approachable way.

https://www.exonode.ai/

Posted on May 24, 2021
