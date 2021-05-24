Katalin Bodi

Vision List motivational bucket list mobile app - UI UX branding

Vision List motivational bucket list mobile app - UI UX branding icon design uxui app design user interface ux ui
Vision List is not just a bucket list app. It helps you plan your life more consciously and stay motivated to follow through. Read the case study here: https://www.katalinbodi.com/motivational-bucket-list-app

Posted on May 24, 2021
