Music Streaming Dashboard PARSI PLAY

Music Streaming Dashboard PARSI PLAY
This exploration Neomorphism design of "Home" music shell
I hope you like it ✌❤The template will be original without scrolling.
Want to collaborate? Email Us: ebi71@hotmail.com

Posted on May 24, 2021
    • Like