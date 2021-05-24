Reva Agbro

Onboarding

Reva Agbro
Reva Agbro
  • Save
Onboarding exploreapp onboarding ui onboarding onboarding screens ui uiux design
Download color palette

Haven't posted in a while. Here's a burst of colour for the week!

Onboarding screens are sometimes overlooked. But they are basically the welcoming committee for applications. Onboarding screens should be delightful and spark user interest

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2021
Reva Agbro
Reva Agbro

More by Reva Agbro

View profile
    • Like