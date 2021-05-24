Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
ApplexDesign

CS Lawyer, Sword and Justice

ApplexDesign
ApplexDesign
  • Save
CS Lawyer, Sword and Justice letter branding vector design illustration logos logo lawyers lawyer justice league justice sword cd
Download color palette

a sword, symbol of justice, drawn with the letters C and S

ApplexDesign
ApplexDesign

More by ApplexDesign

View profile
    • Like