FREEBIE* Taylormade Concept Redesign

(Free Download link is below!)
Hey 👋
Wanted to test out a new design when it comes to a product page.
I divided the initial frame into 3 columns: Content, Imagery, & Customizer. This allows for:
1. More whitespace around the description • title • price. (traditionally very busy / text heavy element.)
2. More impactful experience with the product front and center.
3. More space to account for this products various customization options. (still maintaining the add to cart above the fold.)
I hope you enjoyed it.
