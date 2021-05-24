Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
James Utkovic

*FREEBIE* Taylormade Concept Redesign

James Utkovic
James Utkovic
Hire Me
  • Save
*FREEBIE* Taylormade Concept Redesign web store product design website freebie free product simple design ux ui
Download color palette

(Free Download link is below!)

Hey 👋

Wanted to test out a new design when it comes to a product page.

I divided the initial frame into 3 columns: Content, Imagery, & Customizer. This allows for:

1. More whitespace around the description • title • price. (traditionally very busy / text heavy element.)

2. More impactful experience with the product front and center.

3. More space to account for this products various customization options. (still maintaining the add to cart above the fold.)

I hope you enjoyed it.
Don't forget to follow, press "L" if you like it! ❤️

Taylormade Concept Redesign.sketch
2 MB
Download
View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2021
James Utkovic
James Utkovic
Associate Creative Director @ Huemor
Hire Me

More by James Utkovic

View profile
    • Like