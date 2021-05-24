DailyUI #2 - Credit Card Checkout

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I recently subscribed to the Daily UI challenge and this was the second prompt. I made a credit card checkout on both web and mobile using Adobe XD. I always strive to ensure my designs fit a 4-point grid and also always make sure to put the user experience first. The forms are simple but I didn't want to fall into the trap of making something that purely looked aesthetically pleasing but sacrificed functionality. Thanks for viewing and on my journey toward professional growth...all constructive feedback is welcome.