DailyUI #2 - Credit Card Checkout

DailyUI #2 - Credit Card Checkout adobe xd adobe credit card checkout form design web design mobile design mockups ui ux ux ui daily 100 daily ui 002 dailyui daily ui
I recently subscribed to the Daily UI challenge and this was the second prompt. I made a credit card checkout on both web and mobile using Adobe XD. I always strive to ensure my designs fit a 4-point grid and also always make sure to put the user experience first. The forms are simple but I didn't want to fall into the trap of making something that purely looked aesthetically pleasing but sacrificed functionality. Thanks for viewing and on my journey toward professional growth...all constructive feedback is welcome.

