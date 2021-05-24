Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Victoria Romijn

BIRTHDAY STAMP

Victoria Romijn
Victoria Romijn
  • Save
BIRTHDAY STAMP contour drawing contour lines face portrait graphic design pattern geometic stamp design stamp art vector illustration design
Download color palette

A small birthday card, with geometric shapes as a background enhancement and a contoured portrait made in illustrator.

Victoria Romijn
Victoria Romijn

More by Victoria Romijn

View profile
    • Like