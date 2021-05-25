Cody Petts

Camp Chef Rebrand

Camp Chef Rebrand wood logs bbq food grill hot red design identity branding campfire fire outdoors camping camp
  1. Camp_Chef_Insta-01.png
  2. Camp_Chef_Insta-02.png
  3. Camp_Chef_Insta-04.png
  4. Camp_Chef_Insta-05.png
  5. Camp_Chef_Insta-07.png
  6. Camp_Chef_Insta-08.png
  7. Camp_Chef_Insta-09.png

Super excited to show some work done for the outdoor grill company Camp Chef! I had the pleasure of working with the talented team at Latitude on this awesome project.

Can't wait to see the logomark embossed in the stainless steel grill covers.

Posted on May 25, 2021
True-blue design, packaging & photography.
