Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Caio Pimenta

#01 Daily UI - Sign Up

Caio Pimenta
Caio Pimenta
  • Save
#01 Daily UI - Sign Up sign up ui sign up uxwriting ux green uidesign ui volunteer dailyui dailyui 001
Download color palette

First day of the Daily UI! How exciting!

Today I wanted to simply create an interface for subscribing to volunteer locally. Need to be a fast way to get data of those who wanted to be part of it.

Let's say a small town that needs help with an initiative... This would be the place for people to subscribe!

Appreciate your feedback!

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2021
Caio Pimenta
Caio Pimenta

More by Caio Pimenta

View profile
    • Like