Team Stats Tool

Team Stats Tool kpi glow navigation folders graphs stats web vector madewithfigma design uxdesign ui ux
A tool that lets you see your team kpi's, team confidence, and upcoming meetings. If you're on multiple teams in an org, you can navigate it on the left side.
With the team confidence score, team members would be able to anonimously vote on how confident they are in the direction and how successful the product will be.

(Content dump lately because I was looking through some old projects and wanted to show off the ideas)

Posted on May 24, 2021
