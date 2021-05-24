Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Saddleback At Home content house

website design website grid desktop design user inteface ui design newsfeed
We sent out multiple weekly emails filled with stories, updates about our campuses, and resources to find help during the Covid-19 pandemic. This design was the one stop shop to house all of our content from those emails.

