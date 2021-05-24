JWICC Branding

J. W. Ice Cream Co. is a startup producing luxury alcohol infused ice creams. We developed a creative delivery strategy that would reduce their initial outlay and allow then to get to market by focusing on solutions that would be crucial to the phase of development the company was in. This resulted in the client being able to come to market with a defined visual look that conveyed their vision of sophistication and fun.

The brief was to create a brand that reflected sophistication and fun, but also represented the methodical nature of the owner.

As part of the brand the “ice cream seal” was created to represent J.W. Ice Cream Co.'s focus on quality and attention to detail - the company's stamp of approval.