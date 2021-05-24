David Appiah

GSK Case Studies Responsive Microsite

David Appiah
David Appiah
  • Save
GSK Case Studies Responsive Microsite flat illustration web ui design branding
Download color palette

Design of webpages (desktop and mobile) for Case Studies microsite. Development of illustrative style and UI.

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2021
David Appiah
David Appiah

More by David Appiah

View profile
    • Like