Philia SA Corporate Brochure

Philia SA Corporate Brochure design corporate branding
Philia SA is an Africa focused Oil & Gas company based in Geneva, Switzerland. I have been working with them for a while evolving their brand and reworking some of their key and pre-existing documents to fit the new style that I created. Digital files were supplied for the online distribution and a few were printed by Ashwyk Print Services (http://ashwyk.com).

Posted on May 24, 2021
