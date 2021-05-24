Conatus Apparel - Branding

Conatus Apparel is designed to help others lead fulfilling lives. We truly believe we are all bounded not by our situations, not by the lack of money, but by our own minds and restricted beliefs. These restricting beliefs are what really holds us back in all aspects of life. We are on a quest to help as many get over this and show what is possible when you change your outlook on life. Think of us as a support group for the independent and the underground culture. Conatus Apparel represents a shift in empowering individuals to put the effort into themselves physically, mentally, and socially.