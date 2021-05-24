Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sebastiaan de With ✏️

Halide Mark II-P — Space Gray

Sebastiaan de With ✏️
Sebastiaan de With ✏️
Halide also needed a Space Gray icon to go with the silver edition, as iPad Pro does come in a nice 'pro' dark finish, too.

I ended up sampling various photos I took of my own Space Gray iPad to get the finish to match the iPad's own. The resulting icon has a tasteful, subdued Pro-ness to it.

Sebastiaan de With ✏️
Sebastiaan de With ✏️
I design camera apps and ride motorcycles. 📸🏍
