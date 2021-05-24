Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Gregory Ortega

Digital Kiosk

user inteface user experience kiosk design campus design touchscreen ui
Was asked to create a digital kiosk design for campus experience. These kiosks will be strategically placed on campus and will house events listing, an interactive map, and the ability to register for an event on the fly. Can not wait to see these in action.

Posted on May 24, 2021
