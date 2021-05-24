Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Maid

Maid landing page nigeria africa african nigerian afrofuturism sci-fi photo manipulation collage art collage pop art psychedelic art psychedelic
An interesting photograph of a Fulani maid by Nathaniel Ajibola birthed this afrofuturistic collage. Mars and Venus are visually appealing planets which I halved to imitate calabashes borne by maids. This was also designed during the Jupiter/Saturn Great Conjunction in December 2020. I felt obliged to add that into the artwork.

