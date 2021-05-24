Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
ES Hello - Apple

spirograph design creative direction graphic design motion graphics illustration brand identity brand design conference design apple
a collection of handmade spirographs were created then transferred digitally to implement in various media like print, digital, apps, website, emails and apparel for an in-house worldwide conference at Apple.

