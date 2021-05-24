Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Oluwatosin Oyegoke

Medical Dashboard

Oluwatosin Oyegoke
Oluwatosin Oyegoke
Medical Dashboard design nigeria lagos landingpage uiux medical dashboard medical app dashboard ui dashboard app uidesign
Here is a design exploration for for medical practitioners with the main focus on Appointments, analysis of activities taken and income earned within a month.

Oluwatosin Oyegoke
Oluwatosin Oyegoke

