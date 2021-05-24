Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Maria Gerasimova

Wasp vector illustration

Maria Gerasimova
Maria Gerasimova
  • Save
Wasp vector illustration logo flying minimal design flat pattern beetle bug flyer geometric illustration vector insect wasp
Download color palette

A Wasp for my self challenge #30daysofinsectsillustration on Instagram and more about project on Behance

Artwork and other goods are available on
Society6 | Redbubble

Insta:@shushunya13.illustrator

Shot cropped 1600187596332
Rebound of
Firebug
By Maria Gerasimova
Maria Gerasimova
Maria Gerasimova

More by Maria Gerasimova

View profile
    • Like