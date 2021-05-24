Md. Mahamudur Rahman

Mobile App- UI design for food app

Mobile App- UI design for food app apps ui mobile ui mobile app ux design ui design ui ux food mobile food app design
Food App UI Design. I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.

There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome.

Stay tuned for more shots.
Thanks for watching.

