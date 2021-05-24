Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rebrand of a CrossFit Gym

Rebrand of a CrossFit Gym black red logotype logos brand collateral logodesign identity design brand identity branding logo crossfit logo crossfit
GOALS

Create a new impactful look
Build brand equity
Establish brand standards

CHALLENGES

Budget constraints
Licensing Requirements

REBRAND
Full brand development process resulting in a comprehensive suite of logo and brand assets ready for client's implementation.

Rebranding Case Study.pdf
3 MB
Download
