Sonata Hotel

Sonata is a tropical, beach placed, hotel in Fortaleza Brasil.

With a worry to make everybody feel at home, we came up with the slogan of "Make yourself at home" to a really cozy and friendly establishment. The rebrand focus more on the aplications and the support that the new identity can give, while maintain some characteristcs of the old logo.

Posted on May 24, 2021
