The Complete Freelancer Setup

Everything in my Store for freelancers

1. Client Surveys

2. Project Proposals

3. Notion Templates

////////// Project Proposal

If you're going to land great clients and score awesome projects you're going to need a great proposal. This proposal is easy to use, straight to the point, and flexible for however you want to use it. The Figma template is built using components and auto layout so adding and removing sections is easy to do.

////////// Client Surveys (Web & Branding)

Start charging for strategy? Use these document to lead the client through a series of questions during your initial client meeting.

Want to vet bad clients? Send this document to potential clients to figure out who is a good fit for you and your business.

How have many of us as designers have made a logo that didn't entirely hit the mark or satisfy the client? Whether we freelance or own our own business, we need to get the information from the client that will allow us to actually solve their problem.

////////// Freelance Notion Template

- Manage your projects individually

- Organize your clients and client documents in one place

- Take control of your finances and track expenses

- Get a hold of your day to day tasks and get organized

- Do all of this and more in one easy to use Notion Dashboard

////////// Portfolio E-Book

A Design Portfolio is the backbone of a creative as it shows what you’re capable of. It’s a showcase of your blood, sweat, talents, and triumphs.

It’s your brand, be proud of it. I truly believe that being a designer is less about some pumped up CV or Resume and all about what you can do.

This E-Book is all about helping you create an amazing portfolio that will win clients, land you clients, and get you to your next big opportunity.