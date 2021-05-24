Pedro Rodrigues

Roxanne - SOPRANO Brewing

Roxanne - SOPRANO Brewing label design brand beer label package illustration
I was invited to make a label for SOPRANO Brewing. After i've made the logo, they needed the first label to lounch the brand. Roxanne is based on the "The Police" song "Roxanne".

Posted on May 24, 2021
