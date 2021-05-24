Alex Morozov

Tattoo master

Alex Morozov
Alex Morozov
Tattoo master sausage master tattoo illustration
The idea came from watching a show about a tattoo parlor. I thought, how do newbies get a tattoo, what do they practice on? And then the thought just came that they were making a tattoo on the sausage)))

Posted on May 24, 2021
Alex Morozov
Alex Morozov

