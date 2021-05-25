Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Laura Magalhães

Dashboard

Laura Magalhães
Laura Magalhães
Hire Me
  • Save
Dashboard portfolio project brasil color number graphic chart figma desktop mobile ipad typography dribbble web shot illustration app ux ui design
Download color palette

Hi, guys!
This shot is from a project I worked on the last month.

I hope you like it!
Press L ❤️

Laura Magalhães
Laura Magalhães
UI/UX Designer and Figma lover ✨
Hire Me

More by Laura Magalhães

View profile
    • Like