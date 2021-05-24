Karina Biianova

Custom Email Template

Karina Biianova
Karina Biianova
  • Save
Custom Email Template design web ui
Download color palette

I have created series of custom email templates for SimplyBook.me custom feature.

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2021
Karina Biianova
Karina Biianova

More by Karina Biianova

View profile
    • Like