Umbu

Umbu hand drawn restaurant branding brand illustration
A illustration for a Restaurant campaign. Umbu was a kickass burger place with a really nice and cozy ambience. Characterized by his beach chairs, this illustration was all about displaying the feeling the place gave to his costumers.

Posted on May 24, 2021
