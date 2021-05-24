Sleepless Media

Etumos Marketing - Icons marketing colorful branding icons illustration
To wrap up the illustrations we created for Etumos's new website, we also built out a detailed icon set to highlight the major marketing services, products, and site features.

Posted on May 24, 2021
