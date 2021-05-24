Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mina Remon Abdelmalek

Hello Dribbble! (8-bit)

Hello Dribbble! (8-bit) art 8-bit flat vector minimal pixel pixel art icon illustration design
Hello everyone!
Special thanks to @youssefwilson for the invitation
This is my first shot on Dribbble, and hope you like my shots :)

Posted on May 24, 2021
