PinDrop geometric design minimal social network uiux social media app design
PinDrop is a one-of-a-kind social media concept, based off travelling and backpacking. Primarily aimed at Millennials/ Gen-Z, it strives to improve tourism based off instagram etc by giving more detailed information on how to preserve environments.

Posted on May 24, 2021
