Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Annabel

Cloth Donation Website Application

Annabel
Annabel
  • Save
Cloth Donation Website Application helping help clothing company clothing design clothing brand donations donation website web app ux ui branding logo donate donation app cloth
Download color palette

We all have that inner voice in our head that makes us feel terrible anytime we throw away clothes that we don’t use anymore, but can be given to someone in need. This website application was designed to make sure those clothes are delivered to people who can give them new lives.

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to follow my page for awesome designs

Annabel
Annabel
Like