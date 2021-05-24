Real Estate landing page

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello everyone!
Here’s the concept of a landing page for an international client.
The main goal was to create a sophisticated and modern landing page, following the brand guidelines and also keeping in mind that they will use Squarespace to build it.
Stay tuned for more projects and don't forget to hit the 'L' button. Thanks for visiting!
