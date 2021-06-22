Tyler Honeycutt

Personal Art and Portfolio Landing Page

This is a redesign of an old website design I created. I understand best practices in UI and UX so much better than I did when I designed this the first time. It is always fun to look back at your old work and think about how you would improve it.

What do you think, is this better than the original?

