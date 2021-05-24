Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jonathan Ogden

Strangers In Tokyo

Jonathan Ogden
Jonathan Ogden
  • Save
Strangers In Tokyo fashion tokyo people people illustration monoline illustration
Download color palette

I haven't posted in quite a while! But here's something I've been trying out recently. Drawing strangers that I see out and about. These ones were all from photos I took in Japan a couple of years ago!

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2021
Jonathan Ogden
Jonathan Ogden

More by Jonathan Ogden

View profile
    • Like