🔊 Sound on & enjoy!
I've made this quick product line animation to showcase the logo, brand identity, and packaging we designed for a cold-pressed juicery a few months ago.
Are you guys also investing some extra time to make some cool visuals for past projects or just post everything as is?
I'm wondering because I probably could've designed some passion projects instead. What do you think is better?