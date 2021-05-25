Alex Spenser
Product Line Animation

Alex Spenser
🔊 Sound on & enjoy!

I've made this quick product line animation to showcase the logo, brand identity, and packaging we designed for a cold-pressed juicery a few months ago.

Are you guys also investing some extra time to make some cool visuals for past projects or just post everything as is?

I'm wondering because I probably could've designed some passion projects instead. What do you think is better?

Identity Design for Lifestyle & Wellness brands.
