Create Form

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Everyone.
Recently I did an interesting test task in which it was necessary to make it clear to people that after filling in the required fields, they can create a form without filling out the rest. Here is my solution)
You can hire me:
1) Gmail. iliazolotukhin7040@gmail.com
2) Telegram. https://t.me/zolotukhinUIUX
3) Instagram. ilia_zolotukhin
Press "L" if you like it:)