Dima Miro
Unikorns Agency

Attic - Brand Identity

Dima Miro
Unikorns Agency
Dima Miro for Unikorns Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Attic - Brand Identity illustration branding logo application app design ux interface ui unikorns
Attic - Brand Identity illustration branding logo application app design ux interface ui unikorns
Attic - Brand Identity illustration branding logo application app design ux interface ui unikorns
Download color palette
  1. attic-brand.png
  2. attic-pattern.png
  3. attic-icon.png

Hi there 👋

This is an initial shot of Attic project. This time I want to share a brand identity concept.

Attic is a Headless E-Commerce CMS designed by us to help manage Jamstack shops.

Stay tuned for more! See you soon 🙌

---

Follow us on Facebook / LinkedIn / Instagram
Also, visit our Magazine to read more about design, development, project management, and many other topics!
Have a project? Let's talk: hello@unikorns.work

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2021
Unikorns Agency
Unikorns Agency
We make next-gen websites for modern businesses
Hire Us

More by Unikorns Agency

View profile
    • Like