Practising bloom ~ Minimalist style pour ~ Fluid art painting

My dear friend and fellow youtube artist @Mina Villegas Art send me all the ingredients for a bloom technique. But even when you have the right products, it takes practice to get some nice results. So I was practising this acrylic pouring technique today, but I did more of minimalistic style.
Pillow Paint:
- Behr Premium PlusInterior/Exterior HiGloss Enamel Ultra Pure White
- GAC800
Pouring Medium:
- Behr Premium Plus HiGloss Enamel Deep Base
- Minwax Polycrylic
Cell Activator
- Amsterdam titanium white
- Australian Floetrol
You can follow me on
Facebok: https://www.facebook.com/Fionas-Art-b...

Instagram: @fionaacrylic

My personal page: https://fionaart.si/

Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.
Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.

You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!
https://youtu.be/8_bv0q9Bvkw

    • Like