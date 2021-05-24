Practising bloom ~ Minimalist style pour ~ Fluid art painting

My dear friend and fellow youtube artist @Mina Villegas Art send me all the ingredients for a bloom technique. But even when you have the right products, it takes practice to get some nice results. So I was practising this acrylic pouring technique today, but I did more of minimalistic style.

Pillow Paint:

- Behr Premium PlusInterior/Exterior HiGloss Enamel Ultra Pure White

- GAC800

Pouring Medium:

- Behr Premium Plus HiGloss Enamel Deep Base

- Minwax Polycrylic

Cell Activator

- Amsterdam titanium white

- Australian Floetrol

You can follow me on

Facebok: https://www.facebook.com/Fionas-Art-b...

Instagram: @fionaacrylic

My personal page: https://fionaart.si/

Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.

Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.

You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!

https://youtu.be/8_bv0q9Bvkw