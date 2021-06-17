Tyler Honeycutt

bikeX Bike Store App

bikeX Bike Store App app modern ux ui mountain bike bycicle bike purchase gamification gamified rewards app rewards reward
Take a look at bikeX, a design I made while completing the Google UX Professional course.

Implementing a gamification system can be a way to entice users into spending more and staying loyal to your brand! What do you think about this rewards screen?

