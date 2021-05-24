Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Darren Maen
efir media

UI/UX design for eCommerce - catalog page for the marketplace

Darren Maen
efir media
Darren Maen for efir media
Hire Us
  • Save
UI/UX design for eCommerce - catalog page for the marketplace online shopping clothing shop marketplace catalog journal ecommerce shop online shop catalog page online store commerce ecommerce design online store ecommerce catalog catalog online
UI/UX design for eCommerce - catalog page for the marketplace online shopping clothing shop marketplace catalog journal ecommerce shop online shop catalog page online store commerce ecommerce design online store ecommerce catalog catalog online
UI/UX design for eCommerce - catalog page for the marketplace online shopping clothing shop marketplace catalog journal ecommerce shop online shop catalog page online store commerce ecommerce design online store ecommerce catalog catalog online
Download color palette
  1. abc_catalog.jpg
  2. abc---slider.jpg
  3. sort-&-filter.jpg

Catalog

Retailers publish attractive catalogs and lookbooks because it’s a very effective strategy to engage customers with beautiful imagery and high impact headlines. However, the product catalog is only as good as the level of revenue it helps to drive. That’s why we made the catalog not only attractive but extremely easy for customers to shop directly - fully equipped with all the features needed to promote an eCommerce business and drive revenue growth.

We stand by for New Projects:  info@efirmedia.com

Efir Media | Behance | Facebook | Instagram

efir media
efir media
Building brands that cut through the noise
Hire Us

More by efir media

View profile
    • Like