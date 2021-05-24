Landis Blair

The Refinement Tree

Landis Blair
Landis Blair
Hire Me
  • Save
The Refinement Tree crosshatching texture artist pen and ink children book illustration tree art hand drawn artwork drawing illustration
Download color palette

Young Simon then hovered some time,
Before he plunged onto his spine,
The stars he had spied
While lying outside
Entirely fell from his mind.

Another page from The Refinement Tree, which is one of the stories in my book "The Envious Siblings: and Other Morbid Nursery Rhymes." https://www.landisblair.com/

Landis Blair
Landis Blair
Pen and ink illustrator
Hire Me

More by Landis Blair

View profile
    • Like