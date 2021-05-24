🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Young Simon then hovered some time,
Before he plunged onto his spine,
The stars he had spied
While lying outside
Entirely fell from his mind.
Another page from The Refinement Tree, which is one of the stories in my book "The Envious Siblings: and Other Morbid Nursery Rhymes." https://www.landisblair.com/