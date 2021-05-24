Mandee Grocery App E-comm Concept App Design

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello Dribbblers,
An online shop where you can buy groceries items.
Feel free to leave some feedback in the comment section. Thanks!
As you know that people are having a lot of issues buying groceries in the store and they have to make social distancing in the shop in this pandemic situation. So I make an App that people can buy groceries at home in an easy way.