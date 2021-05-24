Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mandee Grocery App E-comm Concept App Design

Hello Dribbblers,

An online shop where you can buy groceries items.
Feel free to leave some feedback in the comment section. Thanks!

As you know that people are having a lot of issues buying groceries in the store and they have to make social distancing in the shop in this pandemic situation. So I make an App that people can buy groceries at home in an easy way.

Posted on May 24, 2021
