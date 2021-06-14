Tyler Honeycutt

Tyler Honeycutt
Tyler Honeycutt
XChange Cryptocurrency Exchange - Dark
Here is the dark mode UI for XChange! The listings include the % change today as well as a big and bold "current price" and the detailed view shows important statistics. It also lets users choose what time period they want to see!

