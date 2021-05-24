🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Digging through old files and ran across a system I created for a mini design conference/event/meetup for design students and design professionals that I organized with Indiana Wesleyan University Art+Design + South Carolina School of the Arts + Harvest, in Greenville, SC. Pigs and Pencils for days. Pronounced "dez-bee-bee-cue."