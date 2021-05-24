Luke Anspach

DesBBQ

Luke Anspach
Luke Anspach
Hire Me
  • Save
DesBBQ meetups event navy teal stickers bbq barbecue south carolina greenville pencil pig branding system identity brand designers students meetup conference design
Download color palette

Digging through old files and ran across a system I created for a mini design conference/event/meetup for design students and design professionals that I organized with Indiana Wesleyan University Art+Design + South Carolina School of the Arts + Harvest, in Greenville, SC. Pigs and Pencils for days. Pronounced "dez-bee-bee-cue."

Luke Anspach
Luke Anspach
Community Identities & Digital Design
Hire Me

More by Luke Anspach

View profile
    • Like