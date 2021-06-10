Website Designer

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here is another design for a web designer's business. Using a clean and professional blue helps the business seem trustworthy. Using mostly square buttons helps the business seem more professional, but the slight corner radius helps it feel more approachable.
What do you think about it?