Tyler Honeycutt

Website Designer

Tyler Honeycutt
Tyler Honeycutt
Website Designer landing page home page webdesign
Here is another design for a web designer's business. Using a clean and professional blue helps the business seem trustworthy. Using mostly square buttons helps the business seem more professional, but the slight corner radius helps it feel more approachable.

Tyler Honeycutt
Tyler Honeycutt
