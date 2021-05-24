Yubaraj Singh

DailyUI day 6 :User Profile

Yubaraj Singh
Yubaraj Singh
  • Save
DailyUI day 6 :User Profile ux ui uidesign daily 100 challenge dailyui dailyuichallenge figma
Download color palette

#DailyUI user profile of note taking application

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2021
Yubaraj Singh
Yubaraj Singh

More by Yubaraj Singh

View profile
    • Like